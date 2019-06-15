Hunger Games star Lawrence opens up about fiancé and wedding plans

The Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence has at last spoken up about her wedding plans three months after engagement with her better half. The actress called her fiancé as her best friend.



Lawrence got engaged to her art dealer Cooke Maroney in February. She opened up about her relationship with the fiancé, and wedding planning during an episode of Catt Sadler’s “Naked” podcast.

The star said she is not stressed out about the wedding and revealed that she she's already made up her mind about the wedding venue and the dress. However, she didn’t disclose the details.

Relaxed with her wedding day plans, Lawrence asserted she was in a good place right now. “I’ve been in a good place. I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic,” said the actress, who was the highest-paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016.

“I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got a venue.'"

The Hunger Games actress also unfolded the details about her fiancé. “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

With all love for Cooke, the Oscar-winning star said she wasn't ready to get married just yet. "I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married',” she pointed out.

Jennifer said, “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."

"He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. Fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!.”