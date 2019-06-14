World Cup 2019: Yousuf flays PCB for allowing families to stay with players ahead of India clash

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousuf has slammed PCB for allowing Wives and children of the players to stay with them ahead of biggest World Cup clash against India in Manchester on Sunday.

Yousuf said he couldn’t understand the logic behind PCB’s decision to allow the wives and children to join players before the all-important match against India.



He was reported as saying, "I was part of the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups but the Pakistan Cricket Board never allowed players to have their families with them during the tournament."

The former batsman recalled the memories of 1999 World Cup, saying: "In 1999 Pakistan team comprised of many big names that if we had pressurized the board to give permission to have our wives and children stay with us in team hotel they would have done so."

He added: "The World Cup is high-pressure event and players need to focus on cricket to reach in final. That is what happened in 99’ in England."

The former middle-order batsman, who played 90 Tests and 288 one-day internationals, recalled that the board didn’t even give permission to players in one-day series or tournaments to have their families stay with them in those days.

“I remember we were allowed to have our wives and children with us only during Test matches as it made sense as we stayed in one city for at least a week,” Yousuf said.