Bilawal sees no difference in 'Naya Pakistan' and Musharraf’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there is no difference in Naya Pakistan and former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s Pakistan.



Addressing a press conference following the arrest of PPP leader Faryal Talpur by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Bilawal said, “The aim of the arrests of opposition leaders is to divert people’s concentration from ‘economic terrorism’”.

Bilawal went on to say, “I see anarchy like situation in the country. People have to come out for their right.”