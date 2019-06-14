Warina Hussain to shake a leg with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has been talk of the town since the film makers have roped in Loveyatri fame Warina Hussain for a special song titled "Munna Budnaan Hua".

Salman and Sonakshi Sinha will again star together for the franchise. While the cop drama will have a special item number just like the famous dance number, Munni badnaam hui filmed on Malaika Arora.



Chulbul Pandey will match steps with Warina Hussain in this special song. Salman’s production venture Loveyatri served as the launch pad for Warina.



It is learnt that Warina will be seen in a completely different look. She will be seen in an Indo-Western outfit. The item number is set in a modernised dhaba and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.





