close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2019

Warina Hussain to shake a leg with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 14, 2019

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has been talk of the town since the film makers have roped in Loveyatri fame Warina Hussain for a special song titled "Munna Budnaan Hua".

 Salman and Sonakshi Sinha will again star together for the franchise. While the cop drama will have a special item number just like the famous dance number, Munni badnaam hui filmed on Malaika Arora.

Chulbul Pandey  will match steps with Warina Hussain in this special song. Salman’s production venture Loveyatri served as the launch pad for Warina.

It is learnt that Warina will be seen in a completely different look. She will be seen in an Indo-Western outfit. The item number is set in a modernised dhaba and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.


Latest News

More From Entertainment