Ibrahimovic tops Major League Soccer salary rankings

LOS ANGELES: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer earning $7.2 million per year, according to figures released by the MLS Players Association.

The 37-year-old Swedish star, who joined the Los Angeles Galaxy last season, earned more than double the $3.5 million paid to former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney, who also joined MLS in 2018.

Rooney earned $3.5 million from his contract with D.C. United, according to the MLSPA figures, which details salary and compensation for all MLS players under contract as of June 1, 2019.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic has scored 33 goals in 39 games while adding 13 assists.

The second highest-paid player in 2018 was Ibrahimovic's former Galaxy team-mate Giovani Dos Santos. The Mexican striker earned $6.5 million.

Toronto's two US internationals Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore were next on the earning list, bringing in $6.43 million and $6.33 million respectively.

Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela, who is leading the scoring charts this season, is the fifth highest-paid player with $6.3 million, putting him ahead of Chicago Fire's former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger ($5.6 million).

According to the MLSPA, 54 of the 691 players in MLS are earning at least $1 million a year, while non-designated players earned an average of $345,867, a 13.3 percent increase on 2018.