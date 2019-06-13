Kohli issues subtle warning ahead of marquee clash

MANCHESTER: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed announced on Thursday that his team will go for the kill in the marquee clash against chief rivals India.

Virat Kohli, his Indian counterpart, responded by saying that Sunday’s big game at Old Trafford would bring the best out of his team.

“It's been competitive for years, it's a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us,” he said after India’s World Cup game against New Zealand was washed out in Notttingham on Thursday.

Kohli admitted that Indo-Pak matches could be intimidating.

“For Sunday, we know we're there when it comes to the mindset. Just about going out there and having a game plan, executing it. As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed.

“The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well.”

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who hit a match-winning century against Australia, will miss the game because of injury but Kohli was confident that the prolific left-hander will be back for the business end of the World Cup.

“Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully he'll be available for the later half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back."