Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets in the World Cup spirit as reveals his favorite team

Indian-American CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai has also jumped on the cricket bandwagon as he predicted the results of ICC World Cup 2019 saying his support lies with India.

The 46-year-old chief of the tech giant revealed that he himself is a mammoth cricket enthusiast and finds the widely played American sport of baseball, ‘challenging.’

Giving his predictions for the World Cup final, Pichai stated at the India Ideas Summit of USIBC: “It (ICC Cricket World Cup final match) should be (between) England and India. But, you know, Australia and New Zealand, these are all very, very good teams.”

“There is a cricket World Cup going on. It’s a wonderful tournament... rooting for India to do well. But there’s a lot at stake here,” he further added.