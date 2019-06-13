Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's intimate picture takes internet by storm

MUMBAI: Akash Ambani, son of famed Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and his newly-wed bride are serving major couple goals to everyone as they are busy painting the town red with their love.



From IPL outings, to romantic dinner dates and more, the couple remains inseparable all the time.

A recent picture from a private get together has Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani swooning over each other as they are seen cosying up in a close embrace.

Shloka Mehta and Akash are seen in a dance pose with Shloka teasing Akash while he covers his face with his hand.

Prior to this, Shloka and Akash's gym pictures had taken the internet by storm.



The couple was spotted hitting it out at the gym with their coach Kunal Gir. The coach posted:

"With Shloka and Akash Ambani, I don't know where the lines blur from work to play and from client to friend @Shloka and @Akash. The warmth and love that you showed has made us feel so special at Steel! Thank you guys for a memorable evening! We look forward to welcoming you again soon."

Akash and Shloka had been childhood friends who turned lovers as they grew up.

They tied the knot in a posh, extravagant wedding ceremony on March 9, 2019 at Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The nuptials were attended by eminent dignitaries and luminaries from the entertainment and the cricket fraternity.