Who is the viral angry Pakistani cricket fan taking over social media?

As Pakistan suffered a fatal blow against Australia on Wednesday, cricket enthusiasts were dispirited and fuming over the multiple gaffes witnessed by the Pakistan side.

However, there was one fuming face in the crowd that embodied the emotions of Pakistanis throughout and swiftly became a viral meme with the anguish clearly exhibited on his face as Asif Ali dropped an easy catch right in front of him.

Speaking to ICC presenter Zainab Abbas, he spoke about his feelings at that exact moment that has taken over social media feeds around the globe: “It was such a straightforward catch so it was really disappointing to see it right in front of me so it probably showed over my face.

“I saw it dropped right in front of me, and I couldn’t say anything as he had just come out of a family tragedy so I didn’t shout at him.”

He further revealed that he had traveled over three hours along with his friends to watch the match but was faced with regret.



However, he was not entirely disappointed by Pakistan’s performance as he stated: “Afridi was very good on the boundary so something to look forward to. Outfiedling was very good except for the catching”

The Pakistani fan’s GIF that has now gone viral saw the spark of numerous hilarious and rib-tickling memes as all social media users on this side of the world can relate to his frustrated expressions.



