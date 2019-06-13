Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Amir elated after maiden five-wicket haul

TAUNTON: Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said that he was happy to achieve his career’s maiden five-wicket haul but he would have been more delighted if it had contributed in team’s win.



Pakistan lost to defending champions Australia in Taunton Wednesday despite Amir’s heroics. Aussies set Pakistan a target of 308, which at one time seemed possible but green shirts kept losing wickets.

In a post-match video statement, Amir said that Pakistan couldn’t bowl according to the condition in first fifteen overs, which allowed Australia to post a big total against them.

“We didn’t bowl how we were supposed to be bowling in first 15 overs, otherwise we would have restricted Australia earlier. I realized after my first over that where I have to ball and I bowled according to that,” he said.

“I am happy that after ten years of my international debut I have taken my first five-wicket haul, but I would’ve been more happy and joyous if Pakistan had won the game today,” he said.

The fast bowler, however, expressed that all is not ended for Pakistan and team can still make a comeback in the tournament.

“We have to win all the games from here and if we stay positive then I am sure we will be able to achieve that. World Cup is a big tournament and all the teams will be under pressure. So, we just need to stay positive,” Amir said.

Amir’s World Cup debut was a rare Pakistan highlight after they slumped to 105 all out against the West Indies, with Amir taking 3-26 in a seven-wicket loss at Trent Bridge. He was among the wickets again at Trent Bridge, but this time in a winning cause, with 2-67 as Pakistan shocked tournament favourites England last week.