Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has confirmed relationship with musician Mishaal Kirpalani



Ira Khan confirmed that she is dating Mishaal Kirpalani on Instagram.

Aamir Khan’s daughter and Mishaal Kirpalani had been rumoured to be dating. However, they had never made things official.

However, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, When Ira was asked by a fan if she was in a relationship.

Ira Khan replied with a picture in which she is seen hugging Mishaal and tagged him in the story.



Recently, in a chat show, Aamir had revealed that his daughter Ira wants to become a filmmaker.









