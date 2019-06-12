Shaniera Akram fully supports Pakistan after Amir’s fiver

Shaniera Akram, wife of former skipper Wasim Akram, has now fully supported Pakistan in their match against Australia.



Shaniera, who is an Australian nation and married to Pakistan’s Wasim Akram while replying to a fan on Twitter, “I think we all know that answer to this question, I’m in it for the long haul, Pakistan ZINDABAD all the way.”

Shaniera also extended apology to her father for not supporting Australia saying “sorry Dad.”

Mohammad Aamir took his career best bowling figures of 5 for 30 in World Cup 2019 match against Australia in Taunton on Wednesday to take his tournament tally to 10 and become the leading wicket taker of the tournament, so far.

Earlier, the former fast bowler talking to a media outlet revealed that his wife, in spite of being Australian will be majorly supporting Pakistan where she is loved and respected widely.

Asked who Shaniera will be supporting in today’s clash, Wasim replied: “Sixty percent of Shaniera’s support will be with Pakistan while the remaining 40 percent will be with Australia.”

He then goes on to say something no cricket fan from around the world wants to hear: “Shaniera wants today’s match to be a wash out as well.”