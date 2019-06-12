Kartik Aaryan reveals how he got rejected even before he audition

B-Town’s ultimate ladies’ man Kartik Aaryan may have scored a massive fan base both within and outside the industry with his unparalleled charisma and charm but it hasn’t been entirely easy to reach the summit of success.

The 28-year-old Luka Chuppi actor revealed on Neha Dhupia’s chat show how he had initially faced rejection even before he could give his first ever audition for an advertisement.

“There was this deodorant ka ad, jiska audition maine diya tha. Mere ko bahar se hi reject kar diya tha! [I gave an audition for a deodorant ad for which I was rejected before I could even audition]," he said.

“I didn't have a place to stay when I came to Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel. I have stayed with 12 guys in a flat," he added.

"We had our share of struggles. We used to go to auditions, wahaan pe 'not fit' ho jaata tha. I used to travel without tickets in local trains from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai when I was auditioning. I didn't even have that much money,” he went on to add.