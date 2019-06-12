Miley Cyrus slams split rumors by celebrating 10 year anniversary with Liam Hemsworth

As American pop star Miley Cyrus marks her tenth anniversary with longtime beau and husband Liam Hemsworth, the actor has taken a dig at all the tabloid buzz reporting about their split.

Turning to Twitter, the 26-year-old wished her husband, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth on completing a decade together while also refuting rumors of their split and making a snide remark at those who were hyping the hearsay without affirmations.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them . You’re truly,” she said in a tweet along with a screenshot of a report about their splitting rumors.

The love birds had gotten together on the sets of their film ‘The Last Song’ in 2009 and after a long and rocky patch of their relationship, the duo tied the knot in December of 2018 in a secret and close-knit ceremony.