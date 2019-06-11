Cyclone Vayu likely to generate mild heat wave in Karachi

KARACHI: Tropical Cyclone Vayu located some 1000 kilometers south of Karachi in the east Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening is likely to intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by Wednesday morning and under its influence, a moderate heat wave is expected to grip Karachi from Wednesday to Friday evening, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said on Tuesday.



“Vayu has slightly intensified by Tuesday evening and it is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening. It would become a very severe tropical cyclone or Category 1 Hurricane before hitting Indian state of Gujarat by Thursday evening. Under its influence, dust and thundershowers are expected in the coast belt of Sindh including Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar on Thursday and Friday”, said Sardar Sarfraz, Director Met Karachi. He said maximum sustained surface winds ranging from 70-90km/hour around the system’s centre may transform it into a ‘Very Severe Tropical Cyclone’ by Wednesday which would continue to move in the northerly direction in the next 24 hours.

The sea breeze is likely to remain suspended from Wednesday to Friday, Director Met Karachi said, adding this could lead to heat wave like conditions in the coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department officials said temperature could rise up to 40 degrees Celsius during these days in Karachi and due to high levels of humidity, both in the morning and evening timings, the feel-like temperature could be higher making it uncomfortable.

The Met experts ruled out any repeat of the conditions of June 2015 when a similar low pressure area had resulted into killing hundreds of people. They however warned fishermen of Sindh not to venture in open sea as it could be very rough. They also asked the provincial government, administrative authorities to remain alert to Vayu’s impact.