Tue Jun 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 12, 2019

PM Imran Khan announces to make high-powered enquiry commission on 10-year debt

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan  on Tuesday  reiterated   that Pakistan is going to be a great state which would reflect Riyasat-i-Madina

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister vowed to nab the "thieves who plunged the country in debt badly." 

PM Imran Khan announced to make high-powered  commission to investigate  loans taken in last ten years.

He said: "I am constituting a high-powered enquiry commission with a one-point agenda: how did they accumulate the debt so much in 10 years?"

Khan said  that the commission would  comprise of the high-profile representatives from the ISI (the Inter-services Intelligence), FIA (Federal Investigation Agency), IB (Intelligence Bureau), FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) and SECP (Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan).

Referring to the PTI Government’s first federal budget, the Premier said, "This is the budget which reflects Naya Pakistan." He  added: "Pakistan is stable now. "

Taking a jibe at previous governments, Prime Minister Imran Khan put the blame for economic woes of the country on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking on the   arrests of Hamza Shahbaz by NAB and MQM founder Altaf Hussain by London police, Prime Minister Imran said: "I am thankful to Allah, the big figures  are now in prison. No one could have even imagined."

A day earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari was  arrested by the National Accountability Bureau.

PM Khan  said:"The judiciary is free today, and   this is the new Pakistan."

