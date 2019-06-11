Czech film festival to honour Oscar-winner Julianne Moore

PRAGUE: American Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will be honoured at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic at the end of the month, organisers said Tuesday.

Moore won the 2014 Best Actress award for her role in "Still Alice". She is also known for "The Big Lebowski", "Hannibal", "The Hours" and "The Kids Are All Right."

Moore will receive the Crystal Globe award "for outstanding contribution to world cinema" at the opening ceremony, the organisers said in a statement.

Together with her husband, screenwriter and director Bart Freundlich, Moore will introduce their latest film "After the Wedding".

"Six Feet Under" and "Sharp Objects" star Patricia Clarkson will receive the same Crystal Globe at the final ceremony, the organisers said.

The 54th edition of the festival in the western Czech spa city of Karlovy Vary, which sold 140,000 tickets to 501 screenings last year, will run from June 28 to July 6.