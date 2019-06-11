Adnan Sami's Twitter account hacked, picture replaced with Imran Khan's

Twitter account of Indian singer Adnan Sami has been hacked a day after Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had his Twitter account hacked.

The hackers replaced Sami's picture with Prime Minister Imran Khan's and pinned a tweet in favour of Pakistan, something they had earlier done to Bachchan's Twitter account.

"Who ever shows the courage to betrayal (sic) our brother country Pakistan know that you will see Pakistan's prime ministers photo and pakistan flag as profile picture. @ImranKhanPTIm," read the tweet.

According to reports, a group of Turkish hackers was behind the hacking.



