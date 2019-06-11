Lilly Singh aka Superwoman radiates as she celebrates her first pride month

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh known widely amongst her fans as Superwoman is celebrating the Pride Month this June for the first time since she came out as bisexual earlier this year.

The internet queen turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Pride Month celebration out in the open for the first time with a pride-coloured flag and an akin bright and sunny outfit to share the special moment with her fans.

“Celebrate yourself. Be proud #MyFirstPride,” she captioned the photo.

Soon after, love and encouraging comments started pouring in from world over including Bollywood actors Neha Kakkar and Nargis Fakhri who dropped in heart emojis to show their support.



The YouTube personality had come out of the closet as bisexual earlier this year in February through an Instagram post that stated: “Female Coloured Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same."