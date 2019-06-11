Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev reveals she hated co-star Paul Wesley

One of the most watched teen-drama The Vampire Diaries that had us all hooked till it wrapped up in 2017, featured one of the most endearing tales of love between actor Nina Dobrev’s character and her co-star Paul Wesley’s.

However, as loved up as they might have seemed in the series, turns out the starlet had a hard time working with Wesley who essayed the role of Stefan Salvatore, as she was not too fond of him.

In an interview on a podcast, she revealed how she had initially disliked Wesley and how rumors of their link-up irked her even more.

"Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show... I respected Paul Wesley, I didn’t like Paul Wesley," she revealed.

However, speaking to US Weekly she revealed how despite their differences, Paul had told her that she will miss him and their time spent together once it wraps up: “He was so f*****g right. We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine. Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We’re probably the closest."

"It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," she added.