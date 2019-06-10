Salman Khan becomes first superstar to deliver 14 consecutive Rs100 crore hits with 'Bharat'





MUMBAI: Bollywood's Dabang star Salman Khan's box office successful journey does not seem to end as his recent release Bharat has also surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark so far, making it Khan's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club.

Undoubtedly, Katrina Kaif-starer Bharat has also helped Salman add another feather to his cap to enter the Rs 100 crore club. his Box office success journey begun with Dabangg, to be followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.

On the other hand, one of the co-producers Atul Agnihotri tweeted: "The biggest family film of the year ‘Bharat’ gets more love and appreciation at the box office. Fourth day collection: Rs 26.70 crore. Total collection: Rs 122.20 crore."

According to the official Twitter page of the film, which has Salman in six different looks -- from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man -- “strong word of mouth” is helping in attracting more family audience to theateres.

While the film’s leading lady Katrina Kaif also thanked fans for making it a success.

While Salman Khan himself shared his words with his fans for thronging theatres on the film’s Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever.

“Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever,” Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film’s opening day collection was Rs 42.30 crore.

The records Bharat has made till date:

Biggest opener for Salman

Bharat has toppled Salman’s 2015 Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore), making it the biggest opener for his career.

Salman’s 14th Rs 100 crore film

After Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3, the latest film makes Salman the only star to give 14 Rs 100cr films in his career.

Highest Bollywood opener for 2019

With Rs 42.3 crore opening collection, Bharat left behind Akshay Kumar’s Kesari that earned Rs 21 crore on the first day of the release.

Second highest opener for 2019



Hollywood hit action film Avengers: Endgame set record with an opening collection of Rs 53 crore and the second on the list is now Salman’s Bharat. Akshay’s period film Kesari lags behind on the third slot with Rs 21 crore opening.

Second highest Bollywood opener ever

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which released on Christmas last year, holds the slot for third highest opener ever in India with a collection of Rs 52.25 crore on the first day of its release. Bharat is on fourth position after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Avengers: Endgame.