DG ISPR felicitates Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir on their engagement

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has felicitated to the Pakistan's showbiz celebrity due Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly upon their engagement.

Taking to Twitter, the military spokesperson extended heartiest congratulations to the couple and their families on the engagement.

Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted: "Heartiest congrats Ahad, Sajal & families on the engagement. Stay blessed. Millions of Pakistani viewers and your fans should be ready to see you on screen in a lifetime role for ISPR as Capt Saad during this August, IA."

After months of rumours , Ahad Zamir recently announced his engagement with Sajal Aly on his Instagram account.



Sharing an adorable picture of them on their Instagram account, the actors wrote: "Here's to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans."

The duo got huge applause for onscreen chemistry in a famous TV drama and remained in gossips of their fans for an undisclosed romance that kept them together offscreen as well.