Rakhi Sawant slams Indian media, defends her picture with Pakistan flag

One of Bollywood’s most contentious personalities Rakhi Sawant stepped forward in defense of Pakistan, slamming Indian media and the politicians for attacking her over her image with the Pakistan flag.

The renowned actor during a presser raised questions for the Indian media asking why it is always the artists that get targeted while the very prime minister of India gets a clean chit.

When asked about her viral image where she could be seen posing a Pakistan flag, the actor instead directed some questions towards the media saying: “Why do you only target the artists and not the prime minister?”

“Don’t you remember how two years ago Indian Prime Minister Modi went to Pakistan without an invitation to meet ex-Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Nobody stopped him,” she stated.

“Our Sania Mirza is married there. Nobody questions her,” she added further.

Clarifying her stance, Rakhi went on saying: “I love my India but it’s my character in the film Dhara 370 in which I am playing the role of a Pakistani girl.”

“Every Pakistani is not bad. Every Muslim is not bad,” she added saying once the media answers her question only then will she give them the answers they require.