Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to collaborate next year

Two of B-Town’s favorite pairs, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, are prepping up to cause havoc around the globe as the hearsay suggests the tops stars of the industry will be collaborating next year.

According to a report by Filmfare, the four megastars have a special surprise in store for their fans as they have decided to give back the love to their fans by going on a tour where they will be performing together on stage.

A source close to the collaboration revealed: “Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer and Deepika will be doing various concerts across the United States where they will be performing on their hit numbers. It’s for the first time such a thing is happening and they found it the perfect way to connect with their fans globally.”

It was revealed further that the tour will be kicking off next year once the superstars have wrapped up their project currently under the filming process.