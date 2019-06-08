England vs Bangladesh: Head to head

The 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played today between hosts England and Bangladesh at Cardiff at 2-30 PM (PST).



Both teams have so far played two matches each and both won their first one and lost the second.

England defeated South Africa by 104 runs in the inaugural match of the mega event at London on May 30, and later were beaten by Pakistan by 14 runs at Nottingham on June 3.

Like England, Bangladesh also won their first match against the same team - poor South Africa - by 21 runs at the same venue - London - on June 2 but they lost their second match to New Zealand by two wickets at London on June 5.

ODI Record:

England have so far played 734 one-day internationals since the introduction of this format of the game in 1971. They won 368 matches and lost 331 while eight were tied and 27 produced no result. Their success percentage was 52.61.

On the other hand, Bangldesh, who are playing ODI cricket from 1986, have so far appeared in 364 matches. They won 123 and lost 234 ODIs while seven had no result.

The success % was 34.45.

Both have played together 20 one-day internationals - England won 16 and Bangladesh won four.

World Cup Record:

England, who hosted the first three consecutive World Cups, have so far played 74 matches, won 42, lost 30, tied one as one was NR match.

Bangladesh have played 34 matches since 1999, won 12, lost 21 and one was NR.

Only three matches were played between the two countries since 2007. England could win only one while Bangladesh won two matches.

If England win today they will end the Bangladesh's supremacy over them in World Cup.