Mahboob Shah –the flag bearer of Pakistan’s umpiring history in World Cup

While the first three World Cup tournaments were conducted in England with umpires also picked from the region, former Pakistani cricketer Mahboob Shah became the first person to represent Pakistan on a cricketing field as the umpire in a World Cup.

As per a BBC Urdu report, back in 1987, neighboring states Pakistan and India were named the hosts for the tournament and that is when umpires from several different nations were given charge of umpiring responsibilities for the first time.

In that same tournament, Mahboob Shah, Khizar Hayat and Amanullah Khan were the first three to be included in an umpiring panel for the World Cup from Pakistan.

Shah holds a significant spot in Pakistan’s cricket history as he was the first one to walk the playing field in a New Zealand vs Zimbabwe match in Hyderabad Deccan.

On the other, Shah is also said to be holding the record of being the first Pakistani umpiring over a World Cup final as he was selected alongside India’s Ram Babu Gupta.