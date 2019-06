ICC World Cup 2019: Fixtures & Results

May 30: England beat South Africa by 104 runs, at The Oval, London

May 31: West Indies beat Pakistan by 7 wickets, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

June 1: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, at Wales Stadium, Cardiff

June 1: Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets, at Bristol

June 2: Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs, at The Oval, London

June 3: Pakistan beat England by 14 runs, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

June 4: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs, at Cardiff

June 5: India beat South Africa by 6 wickets, at Southampton



June 5: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets, at Nottingham

June 6: Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs, at Trent Bridge



June 7 (Friday): Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 pm

June 8 (Saturday): England vs Bangladesh - Cardiff - 2:30 pm

June 8 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs New Zealand - Taunton - 5:30 pm

June 9 (Sunday): India vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 10 (Monday): South Africa vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 11 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 pm

June 12 (Wednesday): Australia vs Pakistan - Taunton - 2:30 pm

June 13 (Thursday): India vs New Zealand - Nottingham - 2:30 pm

June 14 (Friday): England vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 15 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 15 (Saturday): South Africa vs Afghanistan - Cardiff - 5:30 pm

June 16 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan - Manchester - 2:30 pm

June 17 (Monday): West Indies vs Bangladesh - Taunton - 2:30 pm

June 18 (Tuesday): England vs Afghanistan - Manchester - 2:30 pm

June 19 (Wednesday): New Zealand vs South Africa -Birmingham-2:30 pm

June 20 (Thursday): Australia vs Bangladesh - Nottingham - 2:30 pm

June 21 (Friday): England vs Sri Lanka - Headingley - 2:30 pm

June 22 (Saturday): India vs Afghanistan - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 22 (Saturday): West Indies vs New Zealand - Manchester - 5:30 pm

June 23 (Sunday): Pakistan vs South Africa - Lords - 2:30 pm

June 24 (Monday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 25 (Tuesday): England vs Australia - Lords - 2:30 pm

June 26 (Wednesday): New Zealand vs Pakistan - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

June 27 (Thursday): West Indies vs India - Manchester - 2:30 pm

June 28 (Friday): Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Durham - 2:30 pm

June 29 (Saturday): Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Leeds - 2:30 pm

June 29 (Saturday): New Zealand vs Australia - Lords - 2:30 pm

June 30 (Sunday): England vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

July 1 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs West Indies - Durham - 2:30 pm

July 2 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

July 3 (Wednesday): England vs New Zealand - Durham - 2:30 pm

July 4 (Thursday): Afghanistan vs West Indies - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.

July 5 (Friday): Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Lords - 2:30 p.m.

July 6 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs India - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.

July 6 (Saturday): Australia vs South Africa - Manchester - 5:30 p.m.

July 9 (Tuesday): First semifinal - Manchester - 2:30 p.m.

July 11 (Thursday): Second semifinal - Birmingham - 2:30 p.m.

July 14 (Sunday): THE FINAL