ICC WORLD CUP 2019: LATEST POINTS TABLE

LONDON: After the tenth one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand (+2.279 NRR) are still leading the Points Table while Australia after defeating West Indies by 15 runs on June 6 also snatched the second from them with NRR of +1.059, while West Indies came down at third position with a NRR of +2.054. followed by England, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
South Africa and Afghanistan remain at the bottom, ninth and tenth, respectiveley.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Points Table:
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.279
Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.059
West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +2.054
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.900
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.302
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.008
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.517
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.412
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.26
