Wed Jun 05, 2019
Web Desk
June 6, 2019

ICC WORLD CUP 2019: LATEST POINTS TABLE

Thu, Jun 06, 2019


LONDON: After the tenth one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand (+2.279 NRR) are still leading the Points Table while Australia after defeating West Indies by 15 runs on June 6 also snatched the second from them  with NRR of +1.059, while West Indies came  down at third position with  a NRR of +2.054. followed by  England, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

South Africa and Afghanistan remain at the bottom, ninth and tenth, respectiveley.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Points Table:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR

New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.279

Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.059

West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +2.054

England 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.900

India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.302

Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.008

Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.517

Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.412

South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952

Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.26


