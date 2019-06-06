ICC WORLD CUP 2019: LATEST POINTS TABLE





LONDON: After the tenth one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand (+2.279 NRR) are still leading the Points Table while Australia after defeating West Indies by 15 runs on June 6 also snatched the second from them with NRR of +1.059, while West Indies came down at third position with a NRR of +2.054. followed by England, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

South Africa and Afghanistan remain at the bottom, ninth and tenth, respectiveley.



ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - Points Table:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR

New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.279

Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.059

West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +2.054

England 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.900

India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.302

Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.008

Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.517

Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.412

South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952

Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.26