Big changes likely in team management after World Cup





Abdul Majid Bhatti

LAHORE: Changes on a larger scale are likely to take place in management of the Pakistan cricket team after the ICC World Cup 2019, said sources.

The most senior official in the current team management is a foreigner Grant Flower, who is working as batting coach of the team.

The former Zimbabian batsman had taken the charge five years ago and worked with head coach Waqar Younis for two years and later with Mickey Arthur for the last three years.

However, Grant Flower denied this news and said that he wanted to continue his job as batting coach after the World Cup but this depends on the Pakistan Cricket Board who will take a decision in this regard.