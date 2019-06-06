Perera reveals plan on taking early wickets of Pakistan ahead of World Cup clash

NOTTINGHAM: Sri Lankan player Thisara Perera has revealed how he is preparing to face Pakistan in their upcoming World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge in an exclusive chat with Geo Super.



Appraising Pakistan's bowling line up, Perera said, "We all know they [Pakistan] have a good bowl in line up. We will prepare today and hopefully we can do something special tomorrow."

When asked if he thinks Pakistan's unpredictability makes it any of a worry for them, Perera said, "Every team has different players and it depends upon the situation."

He added, "Pakistan is a good team and when they click it's very good for them."

Perera further revealed that Sri Lanka might adopt the short ball strategy however it entirely depends upon the wicket.

"We have other plans too," he said.

Perera went on to discuss how Sri Lanka is planning to take down Pakistan.

"Every team has dangerous players in the top order so we need to get early wickets. We will do our best for tomorrow."