Pakistan Military slams ‘fake’ Indian media for spinning on defence budget

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has slammed Indian media for spinning on our internal defence budget.



In his tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said, “Indian fake media busy spinning on our internal defence budgeting choice.”

The spokesperson said “Don’t forget, we were the same forces with same budget on 27 Feb 19. We have the capability and capacity to respond. Remember, it’s not budgeting, it’s resolve of force and the nation firmly standing behind its forces.”

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said “Irrespective of the voluntary cut in defence budget coming financial year (FY), there shall be no impact on our response potential to all types of threat and quality of life of the soldiers. The no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers. We shall manage the shortfall during the FY by tightening our belt in areas where it doesn’t effect the two aforesaid aspects.”