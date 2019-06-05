New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

Today's second match, the day/night, will be played between New Zealand and Bangladesh at The Oval, London at 5.30 pm.

Both teams have played one match each on winning note. New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by ten wickets at Cardiff on June 1 and Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval, London on June 2.

Now today, both are playing their second match in the World Cup 2019.

ODI Record:

New Zealand have so far played 759 one-day internationals out of which they won 343, lost 370 and tied six with 40 NR matches.

Success % was 48.12.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, played 363 since 1986. They won 123 and lost 233 with seven NR matches. Their success % was 34.55.

Both played 34 ODIs against each other - the Black Cats won 24 and the Tigers won 10.

World Cup Record:

New Zealand played 80 matches, out of which they won 49 and lost 30 with one NR while Bangladesh played 33, won 12 and lost 20 with one NR.

Both played four matches against each other but New Zealand won all matches.

Now they are playing together for the fifth time in World Cup.