Pakistan team in Bristol ground for practice ahead of Sri Lanka match

BRISTOL: Pakistan cricket team has reached at the Bristol County Ground for a practice session ahead of Sri Lanka match.

The green shirts are scheduled to play their third match on June 07 at the same venue.

Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi were present along with the support staff.

The team played first two matches in Nottingham on May 31 against West Indies and on June 03 against England.