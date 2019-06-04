Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 7, Ball by Ball Commentary Scorecard

Sri Lanka will hope for an improved performance against dark horses Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup Match today after losing their first match against New Zealand.

The 7th match ICC World Cup between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff at 10:30pm PST, 9:30am GMT.

Weather report:

It is expected to be a wet day, with outbreaks of rain, often of the heavy kind, throughout the morning and afternoon, which might well produce a shortened game at Cardiff. Seamers are expected to get ample assistance, with a 90% cloud cover for most part of the day.