Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 7, Ball by Ball Commentary Scorecard

Tue, Jun 04, 2019

 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 7, Ball by Ball Commentary Scorecard

Sri Lanka will hope for an improved performance against dark horses Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup Match today after  losing  their first match against New Zealand.

The 7th match ICC World Cup between  Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff  at  10:30pm PST, 9:30am GMT.

Weather report:

It is expected to be a wet day, with outbreaks of rain, often of the heavy kind, throughout the morning and afternoon, which might well produce a shortened game at Cardiff. Seamers are expected to get ample assistance, with a 90% cloud cover for most part of the day.

