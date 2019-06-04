Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Head to head

Sri Lanka are playing against Afghanistan in the seventh match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Cardiff today.



Both teams have played one match each in the current edition and lost. Sri Lanka lost their match to New Zealand by a big margin of ten wickets while Afghanistan lost it to Australia by seven wickets.

However, Sri Lanka are much more experienced than Afghanistan as they have played 838 one-day internationals. They won 380 and lost 416 matches with five tied and 37 no result games.

Their winning percentage is 47.75.

On the other hand, Afghanistan played just 115 ODIs, out of which they won 59 and lost 52 as one match was tied and three produced no result. Their winning percentage is 53.12, better than Sri Lanka's.

Both countries have played three matches against each other - Sri Lanka won two and Afghanistan one.

In World Cup, Sri Lanka appeared in 74 matches, winning 35 and losing 36 while one match was tied and three were without any result. Their winning percentage is 49.30.

Afghanistan played only seven World Cup matches, winning just one and losing six. Their winning percentage is a mere 14.28.

Both clashed with each other in only one match which was won by Sri Lanka.

Now today they are playing each other for the fourth time in ODI cricket and for the second time in the World Cup history.