Tue Jun 04, 2019
Entertainment

June 4, 2019

Slaman Khan has faith in companionship, not in marriage

MUMBAI:  Bollywood's dabang star Salman Khan, who is frequently prodded about his marriage, has finally revealed that  he thinks about this  as an institution.

Khan,  in a recent interview, was asked about his belief in marriage, the megastar responded as saying that  instead of marriage, he has faith in companionship., adding that  he doesn’t have faith in the institution of marriage and it’s more or less fading away from society with passing time. 

"I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it at all. When Salman was asked about Companionship the star mentioned? Yes."

 In the same interview when Salman was asked about kids, the star mentioned that whenever it has to happen, it will. 

Salman Khan and  his co-star Katrina Kaif are busy to promote their upcoming film, ‘Bharat’. They   are leaving no stone unturned to keep the film in news.

 The movie is based on a South Korean film, Ode to My Father. It also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. It is slated to release on June 5, 2019. 

