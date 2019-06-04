Slaman Khan has faith in companionship, not in marriage

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dabang star Salman Khan, who is frequently prodded about his marriage, has finally revealed that he thinks about this as an institution.

Khan, in a recent interview, was asked about his belief in marriage, the megastar responded as saying that instead of marriage, he has faith in companionship., adding that he doesn’t have faith in the institution of marriage and it’s more or less fading away from society with passing time.

"I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it at all. When Salman was asked about Companionship the star mentioned? Yes."

In the same interview when Salman was asked about kids, the star mentioned that whenever it has to happen, it will.

Salman Khan and his co-star Katrina Kaif are busy to promote their upcoming film, ‘Bharat’. They are leaving no stone unturned to keep the film in news.

The movie is based on a South Korean film, Ode to My Father. It also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. It is slated to release on June 5, 2019.