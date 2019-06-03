Foreign cricketers acknowledge Pakistan win as ‘good comeback’

The unexpected and brilliant win of the Green Shirts versus hosts England won hearts of the Pakistanis but also gave foreign legend cricketers a chance to praise the team’s outstanding performance.

Pakistan underwent an underperformance spell where they lost consecutive 11 one-dayers, four of which were against the hosts and five against Australia.

The West Indies’ hitter, Chris Gayle, hailed the Pakistan’s victory as a ‘good comeback’.

Former Caribbean cricketer and commentator, Ian Bishop, lavished praise on skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and declared him capable enough to ‘turn around the world economy’.



Former South African opener, Herchelle Gibbs, termed the Green Shirts as ‘unpredictability side’.

“Well done Pakistan!,” are the words tweeted by former English cricketer Michael Vaughan. He termed the victory as ‘well deserved’.

Meantime, India’s former batsman, VVS Laxman, congratulated the Green Shirts over resounding win with ‘a top performance’ after ‘11 successive ODI defeats’.