World Cup 2019: Dil Dil Pakistan echoes across Nottingham as Green Shirts beat England

NOTTINGHAM: Streets of Nottingham were echoed with chants of Dil Dil Pakistan on Monday following Pakistan’s hard-fought win against England in World Cup match.



As soon Pakistan competed the 14-run win, jubilant fans at Trent Bridge started dancing on streets, cheering the comeback in tournament by the boys in green.

Excited fans termed Pakistan’s win as a new beginning and hoped that the momentum will continue.

“This is what we wanted from the team. They have beaten world number one team, this is a Eid gift for us,” said a fan wearing Pakistan’s green shirt.

“Everyone was brilliant. Hafeez, Sarfaraz, Wahab, Aamir, every one was outstanding today. It was superb,” said another fan.

Pakistan had lost 11 matches in a row before this win and there were some harsh criticism on players during that streak. However, the fans in Nottingham said that true fans would never abuse the players.

“We support them because they represent our country. Winning or losing is part of game and results don’t change my loyalties for the team,” said another fan.

Pakistan next plays Sri Lanka in Bristol on 7th of June and fans are hopeful that team will continue with the momentum.

“Team Pakistan has taken-off now. The flight will by high now and InshaAllah they will win the World Cup,” fans hoped.