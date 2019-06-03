ICC WORLD CUP 2019: LATEST POINTS TABLE

after Match-5 on June 2, 2019

LONDON: After the fifth one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies (+5.802 NRR) and New Zealand (+5.754 NRR) are still leading the points table followed by Australia, England, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

1 West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 5.802 2

2 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 5.754 2

3 Australia 1 1 0 0 0 1.860 2

4 England 2 1 1 0 0 0.900 2

5 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 0.420 2

6 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 -2.412 2

7 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

8 South Africa 2 0 2 0 0 -1.250 0

9 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -1.860 0

10 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -5.754 0

Nine of the ten teams have so far played in the tournament whereas India did not began their campaign. The former champions will play their first match on June 05 against South Africa in Southampton.