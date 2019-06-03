PM Imran congratulates Pakistan cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for defeating England in their second match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 here at Trent Bridge on Monday.

In a tweet, he said: “Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for a great win and for coming back into form after a poor start in the warm up matches and the first WC match. You have the talent, all you need is the self belief that you can go all the way.”