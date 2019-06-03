Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he married Jaya as the two mark 48 years together

Bollywood’s iconic couple of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan is marking their 46th wedding anniversary today as the former shared what behind to bring the two of them together along with details of their nuptials.

The veteran actor dedicated his blogpost to his wedding anniversary on Monday sharing his matrimonial journey alongside Jaya as they complete 48 years together.

Sharing details of his big day, the actor wrote: “I lived on the 7th Road of this society.. on a rented house .. marriage had been decided among us .. nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb .. just the two families and .. done .. off to London, my first trip ever and hers too .. Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all - a gang of our friends - would go on a holiday to London!”

“Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England.. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you.. you both are alone .. yes.. if you have to go marry and go.. ok .. pandit and family informed.. next day all set .. flight at night .. marriage to finish before the flight.. I dress up in formal marriage Indian .. get into my car and want to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done.. my driver Nagesh, pushes me out and insist he would drive me to the wedding .. the substitute for the tradition horse..” he adds.

He treads ahead saying: “Waiting all set at Mangal, the name of the house on rent on the 7th road JVPD Scheme.. and it begins to drizzle.. neighbours rush out to me .. leave for the wedding now.. the rain is a good omen.. off I went.. wedding over in a few hours .. done .. Mr and Mrs proclaimed .. over !!”



