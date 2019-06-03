Taimoor Salahuddin aka Mooro defends his ‘child molestation’ statement

Widely recognized vlogger and social media influencer Taimoor Salahuddin aka Mooro is currently facing the wrath of the internet after he cracked an insensitive joke about ‘child molestation.’

The YouTuber had landed in hot waters after he interacted with a spider in his room by calling himself a ‘child molester.’

“If you (spider) crawl in my mouth and reproduce, I will eat your children up. Mein tou hun hi child molester [I am a child molester anyway],” he was heard saying in the video.

Responding to the controversy, the internet sensation stepped forward attempting to clear the air by saying he had been ‘talking to an animal.’

In an Instagram video uploaded by the vlogger, he states: “I’m really saddened by the fact that I was misunderstood. However, I’m really happy that many people raised their voice against an issue as grave as child molestation.”

“In order to understand something, one should always go for its context. I was talking to an animal. In their world there’s no morality, no manners. I was having a conversation with a spider – a creature that comes from a world where issues such as child molestation do not exist,” he added.



“main spider se usi ki zubaan main baat kar raha tha [I was talking to an animal in its own language].,” he adds.