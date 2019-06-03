close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
World

AFP
June 3, 2019

British Queen greets Trump at Buckingham Palace

World

AFP
Mon, Jun 03, 2019

London: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles greeted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at Buckingham palace on Monday at the start of a three-day state visit filled with pomp, ceremony and controversy.

With a 41-gun royal salute ringing out across the royal palace´s front lawn, Trump shook hands with the queen before stepping inside for a lunch reception.


