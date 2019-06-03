British Queen greets Trump at Buckingham Palace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles greeted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at Buckingham palace on Monday at the start of a three-day state visit filled with pomp, ceremony and controversy.
With a 41-gun royal salute ringing out across the royal palace´s front lawn, Trump shook hands with the queen before stepping inside for a lunch reception.
London: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles greeted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at Buckingham palace on Monday at the start of a three-day state visit filled with pomp, ceremony and controversy.
With a 41-gun royal salute ringing out across the royal palace´s front lawn, Trump shook hands with the queen before stepping inside for a lunch reception.