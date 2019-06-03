Pakistan vs England: Head to head

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan will face hosts England in the sixth one-day international on the fifth day of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Both countries have played one match each in the current tournament. England won the inaugural match of the mega event by 104 runs against South Africa at The Oval, London on May 30 whereas Pakistan suffered from a humiliating seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31.

Now England with two points and Pakistan with no point will clash with each other.

Pakistan have so far played 918 one-day internationals, out of which they won 479 and lost 411 while eight matches were tied and 20 produced no result. Pakistan’s winning percentage was 53.78.

On the other hand, England have played 733 matches, won 368 and lost 330 while eight matches were tied and 27 ended with no result. Their winning percentage was 52.69.

Pakistan are the third country to play the most one-day internationals while England are on the sixth.

In World Cup, England played 73, won 42 and lost 29 while one match was tied and one has no result.

Pakistan played 72 matches in World Cup, winning 40 and losing 30, while two matches ended with no result.

Both countries have played nine matches against each other in World Cup and both have won four matches each while one did not produce any result.

Thus, today’s match will decide who’s the superior among them in World Cup.