Katrina Kaif would date Kareena Kapoor Khan if she was gay

Bollywood’s glam girl Kareena Kapoor Khan has undoubtedly swept many hearts of her fans from all across the globe, but turns out some of the top B-Town ladies also view her as ‘relationship material.’

Megastar Katrina Kaif in her recent interview on Zoom TV spilled the beans that if she were gay, she would without a second thought find Kareena worthy of being her other half.

The Bharat star was asked whose name pops up if she were to be in a same-sex relationship and without any hesitations, the starlet let out an abrupt Kareena.

Prior to this, the star has also expressed her liking for the actor as she revealed during an interview with Filmfare: “I would really like to work with Kareena. I think she is really spontaneous, very dear and very beautiful.”