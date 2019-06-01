West Indies cricket fans celebrate their team victory over Pakistan for two days

NOTTINGHAM: Cricket fans from West Indies are known for their traditional style of celebration and cheerleading for their team. Whenever and wherever the West Indian team is in action, these cricket fans turn stands into a dance floor.

Glimpses of the traditional celebration by fans from Caribbean Islands has been seen for last two days in Nottingham where the Windies routed Pakistan by seven wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup match on Friday.

The celebrations were not stopped even 24 hours after the game played.

On Saturday, the fans – wearing traditional dresses representing different cultures – came on streets of Nottingham, dancing on music.

The troop included a drummer, a flute player and some dancers who were celebrating their team’s win.

Their leader, Stanely “Jerry” Carey said that he enjoyed his time in stands on Friday with Pakistani fans and wished the best for their team in the matches to come.

“We love Pakistan team. It was a friendly contest, I had a very good time with Pakistani fans and I believe that cricket unites all. I must say I have much respect for Imran Khan whenever I talk about Pakistan cricket,” Jerry said.

“I am impressed with Pakistan team. They have potential to be a great team and have good allrounders, it’s just a matter of time,” he added.

Right now, for Jerry and his friends, the party continues.