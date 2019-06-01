Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif don’t go out on dinner! Salman reveals reason

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has said that Salman Khan does out to dinners with her, India media reported.

In an interview with India Today, where Salman Khan was part of it, Katrina said "But actually, I haven't had dinner with Salman Khan. He doesn't go out to dinners".

Over this, Salman disclosed that the real reason for not going out on dinner with Katrina.

Bharat co-star said, "Katrina’s dinner used to be at 6.30 pm in the evening, that used to be my (Salman Khan) lunch time."

During the interview, Katrina expressed desire to have dinner with Narendra Modi, who has recently taken oath a Prime Minister of India for his second term.

Katrina Kaif named three personalities (living or dead) that she would want to have dinner with. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was one of them.