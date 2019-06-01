Video: Indian extremists beat Muslims for eating alleged cow meat

MUMBAI: Hindu extremists from Hindutva brigade attacked four Muslims labourers for allegedly eating cow meat during breaking their fast in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.



The Muslims were thrashed with belt and shoes in Bareilly's Bahedi Thana.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In a video, Indian extremists can be seen beating four Muslims with belts. The labourers had arrived at Baheri after being hired by a mason.

The victims told reporters that they were having a vegetarian meal when the youths arrived and started beating them up, Indian media reported.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G. said that police have registered an FIR against Adesh Valmiki and Manish and four unknown men.

Two teams have been set up to arrest the accused who are absconding.