Suhana Khan is dropping jaws in her traditional sari look during a family wedding

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has not yet made her debut in Bollywood but the diva has still been grabbing numerous headlines and has racked up a weighty fan base of her own being a style icon people can look up to.

The latest circulating photos of the 19-year-old from a family wedding are making fans swoon over her as she radiates and drops jaws with her sari game skyrocketing.

During a function from a close family wedding in Kolkata, the star child was seen stealing the spotlight in her traditional look donning an olive green shade of sari with a halter neck blouse.

In the pictures, the teenager can be seen striking a pose with one of her close friends Alia Chibba who shared the photos on Instagram of her wedding.







