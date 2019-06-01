Brendon McCullum sees England, India, Australia in World Cup's semi finals

WELLINGTON:The former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has predicted that hosts England, India and defending champions Australia are will reach the semi-finals of the of The World Cup 2019. However, he left the fourth spot open for teams with a better net run rate.

According to the former wicket-keeper the fight for the last spot will be between New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, and Pakistan, adding that Afghanistan will win only two matches in their maiden 50-over World Cup beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well.



McCullum backed favourites England to win 8 matches out of 9 league matches predicting only one loss when they face Australia against whom they lost the warm-up match by 12 runs. As far as Virat Kohli-led India are concerned, he feels only England can beat them. Australia’s three loses will come against West Indies, India and Pakistan.