Brendon McCullum sees England, India, Australia in World Cup's semi finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON:The former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has predicted that hosts England, India and defending champions Australia are will reach the semi-finals of the of The World Cup 2019. However, he left the fourth spot open for teams with a better net run rate.
According to the former wicket-keeper the fight for the last spot will be between New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, and Pakistan, adding that Afghanistan will win only two matches in their maiden 50-over World Cup beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well.
McCullum backed favourites England to win 8 matches out of 9 league matches predicting only one loss when they face Australia against whom they lost the warm-up match by 12 runs. As far as Virat Kohli-led India are concerned, he feels only England can beat them. Australia’s three loses will come against West Indies, India and Pakistan.
WELLINGTON:The former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has predicted that hosts England, India and defending champions Australia are will reach the semi-finals of the of The World Cup 2019. However, he left the fourth spot open for teams with a better net run rate.
According to the former wicket-keeper the fight for the last spot will be between New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, and Pakistan, adding that Afghanistan will win only two matches in their maiden 50-over World Cup beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well.
McCullum backed favourites England to win 8 matches out of 9 league matches predicting only one loss when they face Australia against whom they lost the warm-up match by 12 runs. As far as Virat Kohli-led India are concerned, he feels only England can beat them. Australia’s three loses will come against West Indies, India and Pakistan.